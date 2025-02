President Donald Trump took to Truth Social early Saturday morning to blast MSNBC as a "threat to our democracy."

"MSNBC, COMMONLY KNOWN AS MSDNC, IS A THREAT TO OUR DEMOCRACY. SUCH LYING AND MISREPRESENTATION. BAD PEOPLE AT THE TOP," Trump wrote.

Trump railed against MSNBC last month as well, questioning whether the news outlet should "even have a right to broadcast".

MSNBC’S PRIMETIME LINEUP HAS WORST JANUARY EVER AMONG DEMOGRAPHIC COVETED BY ADVERTISERS

"MSDNC is even worse than CNN. They shouldn’t even have a right to broadcast — Only in America!," Trump posted to Truth Social, responding to a report from Mediaite about CNN facing layoffs.

These comments from Trump come amidst battles between the president and multiple other news outlets.

The Associated Press was barred from White House Events after the outlet ignored Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America in its reporting. The White House's barring of the news outlet was listed as the primary reason the outlet is now suing the White House.

Trump is also involved in another lawsuit against CBS, in which he is seeking damages for what he claims to be deceptive editing of the now notorious "60 Minutes" interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.

TRUMP'S LAWSUIT AGAINST CBS EXPANDS AFTER RELEASE OF '60 MINUTES' TRANSCRIPT, ADDS PARAMOUNT AS DEFENDANT

MSNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal, recently settled a lawsuit against them after the outlet claimed Georgia gynecologist Dr. Mahendra Amin performed unnecessary hysterectomies at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) center.

The "uterus collector" lawsuit saw Rachel Maddow , Nicolle Wallace, and Chris Hayes’ programs make "verifiably false" statements against the Georgia gynecologist.

The parties have agreed to, and signed, a term sheet to settle the lawsuit, according to a joint notice of settlement obtained by Fox News Digital . The parties are working to finalize the language of the settlement agreement and are expected to effectuate the settlement within the next several weeks.

The settlement comes weeks after a Florida jury found that CNN committed defamation against U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young and was responsible for punitive damages.

The six-person jury ruled Young was awarded $4 million in lost earnings, $1 million in personal damages such as pain and suffering and said that punitive damages are warranted against CNN. As the jury was gearing up to determine punitive damages, 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge William S. Henry announced that Young and CNN reached a settlement for the amount that would be awarded to the Navy veteran.

Fox News Digital has reached out to MSNBC for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Brian Flood contributed to this report.