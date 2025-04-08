Trump more like a 'soaring eagle' than lame duck with record number of executive orders, polling expert says

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten compared President Donald Trump to a "soaring eagle" rather than a lame duck on Tuesday, citing that the president had signed the most executive orders at this point in his presidency in 100 years.

"I think there was this concern among some folks that Donald Trump would come in for a second term and kind of be a lame duck. He ain‘t no lame duck. If anything, he’s a soaring eagle," Enten said on CNN. "Let‘s talk about Trump executive orders in 2025. He’s already signed 111 so far. That is the most at this point in a presidency in at least 100 years."

Trump has touted the 111 executive orders he's signed, saying "More than any in American history." However, Trump's approval rating stands at 43%, with 53% disapproving of the job he's doing, according to a Reuters/Ipsos survey conducted March 31-April 2.

Enten said it was the most executive orders in any single year since Harry Truman was president in the early 1950s.

"The bottom line is, whether you like Trump or you don‘t like him, you can‘t say that he‘s come in and not try to deliver on what he at least believes were his promises on the campaign trail. And he‘s doing so in historic fashion," Enten said.

CNN host Kate Bolduan asked Enten to explain how Americans felt about Trump's approach to power.

"Trump‘s approach to presidential power, I think the American people recognize what he‘s doing here is completely different. We‘re talking, get this, 86% of the American public believes that Trump‘s approach to presidential power is completely different from past presidents, compared to only 14% who believe it is in line with precedent," he said.

Enten added whether Americans think the president has too much power.

"Well, 47% say too much, but then you get 36% who say the right amount. Then you get 17% who say too little. So you‘re essentially dealing with a majority of the American public, 53% who do not say that Trump has too much power. They either say he has too little power or the right amount of power. So the idea, that argument that Donald Trump is quote, unquote, a king, that I don‘t think holds with the American people," Enten added.

"With the majority of folks, they believe Donald Trump is doing something completely differently, and they don‘t believe he has too much power. And the executive orders he signed certainly suggests he‘s no lame duck. He is, as I said at the beginning, a soaring eagle," the polling analyst concluded.

Trump has seen his numbers edge down slightly since the start of his second term, when an average of his polls indicated the president's approval rating in the low 50s and his disapproval in the mid-40s.

