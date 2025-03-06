CNN stunned by 'shocking' poll numbers showing public support for DOGE spending cuts

CNN's Harry Enten was surprised by "shocking" poll data showing that a majority of Americans support Elon Musk's DOGE spending cuts to the federal government on Thursday.

According to the CBS/YouGov poll, 54% believe that Musk and Doge should have at least some influence over government spending and operations.

After weeks of anti-DOGE protests and pushback from Democrats, the CNN data reporter was shocked to see that the majority of Americans support DOGE's efforts to cut government spending.

"This, to me, was one of the more shocking figures that I saw. It made me go, ‘wait a minute, hold on one second! Whoa!’" Enten exclaimed.

Not only did the poll show majority support for Musk and DOGE's influence on government spending, it also showed that a majority approved of President Donald Trump trying to cut staff at government agencies.

CNN anchor Kate Bolduan followed up by asking Enten, "What do they [Americans] believe they're [DOGE] actually cutting?"

A Washington Post/IPSOS poll of registered voters showed that 42% believe that DOGE is cutting "wasteful" spending, while only 36% believe that the department is cutting "necessary programs."

Enten pointed out that despite Democrats' efforts to portray DOGE as cutting necessary federal programs, the public is not buying it.

"Democrats want to argue that the type of spending that Musk is cutting is mainly necessary programs, but that comes in at just 36%. The wasteful spending actually wins the plurality here, at 42%," Enten said.

The CNN data reporter claimed the public's belief that Musk and DOGE are cutting wasteful government spending, and not necessary programs, is the reason why the majority of Americans want them to have influence over cutting government spending.

"I think that is the reason why you see that when it comes to Musk and DOGE, you see, in fact, the majority believe he should have some influence, because they believe, the plurality believe that he is cutting wasteful spending. Not necessary programs that Democrats are arguing," Enten claimed.

Musk told his fellow cabinet members and President Trump that he expects DOGE to reach its $1 trillion spending cut goal during a cabinet meeting last week.