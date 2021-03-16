Trump on rumors Meghan Markle will run for president: 'I hope that happens'

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that if the rumors surrounding Meghan Markle's potential 2024 presidential bid prove to be true, he'd have an "even stronger feeling toward running" in the next election.

Trump was asked to weigh in on reports that Markle could be eyeing a run for president in an exclusive interview with "Fox News Primetime" host Maria Bartiromo.

"Mr. President, what was your take on Meghan Markle now saying — meeting with Democratic operatives, she may want to run for president?" Bartiromo asked.

MEGHAN MARKLE FOR PRESIDENT?

The Daily Mail cited an unnamed U.K. politician over the weekend who claimed that Markle was meeting with Democratic operatives to explore a potential bid for president in 2024.

"I hope that happens. If that happened, I think I’d have an even stronger feeling toward running," Trump told Bartiromo. The former president would not confirm whether he planned to run again in 2024 at an earlier point in the interview.

He did however tell Bartiromo that he is "not a fan" of Markle because of the way "she talks about — the royal family, and the Queen.

"I happen to think, I know the Queen, as you know. I have met with the Queen and I think the Queen is a tremendous person, and I am not a fan of Meghan," he said.

Trump’s senior communications adviser Jason Miller revealed in a Wednesday interview on Steve Bannon’s "War Room" podcast that Trump found Markle to be "no good" following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey that dominated headlines earlier this month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She’s no good…," Miller said, recounting the former commander-in-chief’s comments.

"I said it," Trump reportedly said, "and now everybody is seeing it."