Trump calls out Lesley Stahl for not wearing mask at White House following 'extremely hostile' interview

President Trump lashed out at "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House following what has been described to Fox News as an "extremely hostile" interview.

Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon and shared a video of a maskless Stahl speaking with two staffers, both of whom were wearing masks.

"Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come," the president teased.

The tweet is likely in reference to the ongoing criticism the Trump administration receives from members of the media for not strictly following CDC guidelines that urge mask-wearing and social-distancing.

White House Assistant Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also called out the veteran journalist, accusing her of hypocrisy.

"This is moments after she criticized me for not wearing a mask while working at my desk Rules for thee but not for me, Lesley?" Leavitt tweeted.

Sources tell Fox News that Stahl was “extremely hostile” and that she began the interview along the lines of "get ready for some tough questions." Sources say she then “unleashed in a way she would never do to Joe Biden."

The interview is set to air this Sunday on CBS.

President Trump has ratcheted up his attacks against the media in recent weeks between the lack of coverage the explosive Hunter Biden story has been getting, the controversy surrounding suspended C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the canceled second presidential debate, for lying about his Twitter account being hacked after reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci, and has repeatedly slammed NBC News correspondent and third debate moderator Kristen Welker ahead of Thursday's political showdown.

