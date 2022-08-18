Trump lawyer encouraged by liberal and conservative interest to unseal affidavit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Christina Bobb laid out what is next for the Trump team after the hearing on the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit on "The Ingraham Angle."

CHRISTINA BOBB: We believed that Judicial Watch and some of the other parties actually had argued it quite well, and we believe it was very interesting and somewhat encouraging that you had parties from both sides of the aisle — of course liberal media outlets coupled with a conservative watchdog group really together on the same side. So we were curious to see how that played out, of course, reserving our rights to try something else in the future if we want to, but we really just chose to see how it would play out.

TRUMP LAWYER CHRISTINA BOBB: THERE WAS NOTHING THERE

We would maintain that we have not waived our right and that still is maintained. We need to wait and see. I can't be certain at this point, because we haven't seen the affidavit and certainly haven't seen the redactions and how it's going to play out, but we will be making that decision as it comes out. You know, we've got to see it, we haven't seen it. It has been under seal. So, I don’t know. We can’t say.

