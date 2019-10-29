Trump impeachment inquiry continues to be 'three-ring circus,' Rick Scott says

The Trump impeachment inquiry is a "three-ring circus" led by Democrats bitter over the 2016 election, according to Senate Armed Services Committee Member Rick Scott.

President Trump is the only actor in the impeachment process thus far that has been transparent, Senator Scott, R-Fla., claimed Tuesday on "Your World." "I think this continues to be a three-ring circus," he said.

"If they know exactly what they've accused President Trump of doing then they ought to write that up and 'this is what we're doing' -- 'we have an impeachment process for the president doing this. The only person being transparent in this is President Trump.

"They said it was based on this telephone call to Ukraine -- well guess what, he put the transcript out."

Scott added whatever the Democrats believe they have found in the president's correspondence with Ukraine, it lacks the "high crimes and misdemeanors" element that the Constitution requires.

"Tell me what he violated," he asked of Democrats.

"The Democrats -- they wanted to impeach him since the day he got elected."

Scott, also Florida's former governor, said the key reason House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and others continue to push for impeachment is because they need to keep alive their narrative that Trump has done wrong.

He criticized Democratic lawmakers for continuing their process without equal input from Republicans or the White House.

"This is just a fishing expedition so far," he said, asking how any lawmaker not included in the closed-door proceedings -- most recently involving National Security Council staffer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman -- could have enough balanced information to make an educated decision in the process