Impeachment will turn out to be 'self-destructive' for Democrats, Greg Gutfeld says

The Trump impeachment inquiry will doom Democrats' 2020 hopes because they've preoccupied themselves during an election season with something that won't help them, according to Greg Gutfeld.

Trump is likely to be reelected in part because the "emotional fallout" from the impeachment investigation will be so great, Gutfeld claimed Monday on "The Five."

"Not a single Republican voted for the inquiry despite the media and the Never Trumpers publicly dreaming and wishing it to be so, so that's not going to bode well for the Senate," he said.

"It's going to be D.O.A. and it's going to be a self-destructive folly. The Democrats are deliberately handicapping themselves with a losing battle -- it's 'collusion' times 10."

Gutfeld claimed that because the House vote on impeachment inquiry parameters garnered no Republican support, the GOP-controlled Senate is not likely to convict President Trump if the House impeaches. Rep. Justin Amash, I-Mich., who left the Republican Party earlier this year, voted with the majority of Democrats. Two Democrats sided with the GOP.

"Pelosi's vote should tell you everything you need to know about this circus -- it's going to fail," he said.

"It's going to have an emotional fallout that's way worse than 'The Bachelor' at the very end getting a 'no'.

"There's going to be no Watergate and he's going to win reelection -- what are you going to do then?"

The "Greg Gutfeld Show" host added Trump's own actions surrounding the Ukraine phone call in question should reveal the truth about the inquiry.

He claimed if Trump were engaged in a conspiracy, he wouldn't have been so open about the call and the process.

"This is the most transparent conspiracy in history -- a secret phone call done in public -- which tells you the intent -- Trump didn't think it was illegal because it wasn't," he said.