'Groundbreaking' Supreme Court case could await Facebook after Trump ban: 'Woke Inc.' author

"Woke Inc." author Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that former President Trump could have a potentially "groundbreaking legal theory," should he choose to take his Facebook ban to the U.S. Supreme Court.

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: I think that this self-criticism was just a veneer, it’s a smokescreen designed to create this air of legitimacy around their decision when in fact they did exactly what Mark Zuckerberg wanted to. They reinforced the decision that Facebook made.

President Trump should take this case—not to Facebook’s sham corporate Supreme Court—he should take it to the real U.S. Supreme Court. And I actually think he has a potentially groundbreaking legal theory. Facts are on his side, where these companies aren’t like normal private companies. They’re effectively doing the bidding of Democrats in Congress who have threatened them with regulation and reprisal if they don’t go out and censor content that they as Democrats don’t want to see and they give them Section 230 immunity and go out and do it.

So, that’s a combination of a stick and a carrot that turns this private action into really state-like action that’s governed by the First Amendment. Clarence Thomas threw down the gauntlet and said that he was interested in hearing the case in an opinion he wrote recently. I think Trump should take it all the way to the real U.S. Supreme Court.

