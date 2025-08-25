Trump hits ABC, NBC as ‘FAKE NEWS,’ says he’d support FCC revoking licenses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Trump went on a late-night attack against NBC and ABC News on Sunday, deriding them for what, in his view, was "biased" coverage and said he would be in favor of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoking their licenses.

The Republican president said the news outlets had given him negative coverage on "97%" of stories.

It wasn’t clear from where Trump was citing the "97%" figure. A study released earlier this year by the conservative media watchdog group, Media Research Center (MRC), found that coverage of the president’s first 100 days in office was "92% negative."

"IF THAT IS THE CASE," Trump wrote in his characteristic use of all caps, "THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED."

Trump said he would be "totally in favor" of the move because – according to him – these outlets are "so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy."

The president followed up with another post attacking both outlets as "FAKE NEWS" and "two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the world."

Trump questioned why both entities aren’t "paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES."

"They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!" Trump wrote. "Crooked ‘journalism’ should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!"

Being national networks, ABC and NBC News do not hold FCC licenses for news content but provide programming for local affiliates across the country – which are regulated by the FCC and require licensing to operate in the U.S.

TV stations pay fees and annual regulatory fees based on station type and market, while cable outlets pay their own regulatory fees. Only congress has the authority to impose and collect such fees, which are deposited in the U.S. Treasury.

Any move to revoke licenses based on real or perceived news bias would run afoul of First Amendment protections. Similar attempts in the past have been struck down by the courts.

This is not the first time Trump has attacked broadcast outlets or threatened to strip their licenses. Last year, Trump settled a defamation suit against ABC for $15 million, and he famously hosted "The Apprentice" on NBC before entering the world of politics.

And earlier this year, Paramount Global and CBS agreed to pay out a settlement over the president’s election interference lawsuit against the network.

