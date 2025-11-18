Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman hikes committed US investment to nearly $1T

Saudi leader initially agreed to $600B investment but increased pledge during Oval Office meeting

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Saudi leader commits nearly $1T investment during meeting with Trump Video

Saudi leader commits nearly $1T investment during meeting with Trump

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman vowed to invest $1 trillion into the U.S. economy over the next year.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman committed his country to increasing his planned investment into the U.S. economy to nearly $1 trillion over the next year on Tuesday.

MBS made the announcement while meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, saying the investments will take place across the U.S. economy. Trump initially stated that the investment would amount to "at least" $600 billion, but the Saudi leader confirmed the higher amount during his remarks.

"You've agreed to invest $600 billion into the United States and because he's my friend, he might make it a trillion, but I'm going to have to work on him. But it's 600. We can count on 600 billion. But, that number could go up a little bit higher," Trump said Tuesday.

"That means investments in plants, in companies, money on Wall Street. And what it really means for everybody, what really counts is jobs. A lot of jobs. We have a lot of jobs," Trump added.

TRUMP SET TO HOST SAUDI ARABIA'S POWERFUL CROWN PRINCE AT THE WHITE HOUSE THIS WEEK

President Donald Trump sits with Mohammed Bin Salman in the Oval Office

US President Donald Trump meets with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Bin Salman vowed to meet the $1 trillion number just minutes later during comments to the press.

Today and tomorrow, we are going to announce that we are going to increase that, that $600 billion to almost $1 trillion of investment, real investment and real opportunity in many areas," he said.

SAUDI ARABIA'S 40-YEAR-OLD DISRUPTOR: HOW MBS REWIRED THE KINGDOM IN 10 SHORT YEARS

President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House.

President Donald Trump welcomes Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

"You know, that's great. I appreciate that. That's great. We're doing numbers that nobody's ever done. And in all fairness, if you didn't see potential in the U.S, you wouldn't be doing it," Trump replied.

"Definitely," bin Salman said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You don't want to lose money," Trump joked.

Trump rolled out the red carpet for the Crown Prince on Tuesday, greeting the Middle Eastern leader outside the White House flanked by dozens of U.S. servicemembers. It represents a return to the fold for Saudi Arabia after the country was largely shunned under former President Joe Biden's administration.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue