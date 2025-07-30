Trump describes DNI allegations against Obama, Clapper, Brennan as 'serious treason'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump described the Russiagate allegations against former President Barack Obama and members of his administration as "serious treason" on Tuesday during an interview.

During a conversation on "Pod Force One," host Miranda Devine brought up Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's allegations against Obama. Gabbard accused his administration of promoting a "contrived narrative" that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Trump, which led to a sprawling collusion investigation that dominated his first term in office.

"What they've done is so bad for this country. And it really started right at the 2016 election," Trump claimed of Gabbard's findings. "And there's a difference when you know it — and when you know it, and it's all written down for you. I mean, it's all there. It's right there. The orders, the memos, the whole thing. It's right there."

The president went on to call out Obama, who has denied the allegations. Trump also discussed Hillary Clinton and the "terrible things she did with the Steele Dossier."

OBAMA DENIES TRUMP'S ‘BIZARRE ALLEGATIONS' THAT HE WAS RUSSIAGATE ‘RINGLEADER’ IN RARE STATEMENT

"Obama, what he did was terrible. What [John] Brennan did, and [James] Clapper, and [James] Comey, and all these lightweights, I mean, they're stupid people, actually. But what they did, and so unnecessary, and they made it really hard," he said.

After more discussion, Trump said it was up to Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue charges, claiming the DNI findings showed "serious treason." Gabbard and administration proponents say the files show the administration purposefully manufactured a false collusion narrative, while critics say they merely shed light on intelligence operations but don't prove a treasonous conspiracy.

"Well, I just want to be fair. Ultimately, it's up to Pam, I think she's doing a great job as attorney general, it's up to her and her group. But they did a lot of bad things. I mean, I would say it was treason. It was treason. They made up all these stories, just fake stories, and yeah, I would say it was serious treason and hurt the country and put the country in danger. You know, they did, on the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, they lied unbelievably," Trump said.

Devine asked about Obama possibly having presidential immunity and whether it felt like it was justice that Clapper and Comey would need to "lawyer up."

OBAMA ADMIN 'MANUFACTURED' INTELLIGENCE TO CREATE 2016 RUSSIAN ELECTION INTERFERENCE NARRATIVE, DOCUMENTS SHOW

"Clapper lied to Congress. Comey lied to everybody. Brennan—yeah, Brennan, who was maybe the worst in the group. These are all bad. These are low lives. These are—these are losers. And you know, I've been beating them for 10 years," Trump said.

Obama's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brennan told MSNBC earlier this month that he was "clueless" as to why he would be investigated after Fox News Digital reported he could be prosecuted for alleged wrongdoing in the Trump-Russia collusion probe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Clapper reacted to the allegations during an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on July 23. Clapper said the allegations were "patently false and unfounded."

"After eight-and-a-half years of this. And I don't know of an intelligence product that was more scrutinized, more investigated than that product was, by numerous people. It's very disconcerting. It really is. And I take seriously when President of the United States accuses me of being a participant in a treasonous conspiracy, which is ridiculous," he told Collins.

Other officials named in Gabbard's allegations did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter in early July.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.