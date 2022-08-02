Trump deterred hostile regimes in 'high stakes strategic poker': Hanson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson credits President Trump's deterrence, cautioning how to confront China in the wake of Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSEN: We've got to get our house economically and militarily in order. We've got to get deterrence back. We've got to beef up the military. We've got to get a new… we've got to get a new defense secretary to be candid. We need new Joint Chiefs. We need a whole new attitude in the military that is for deterrence and battlefield efficacy, rather than these extraneous issues that radiate to the Chinese that we're not serious about defending our allies and our own interests.

The record says that they went into Ukraine and they went into Crimea and they went into Ossetia and they went in again in Ukraine and they didn't do anything from 2017 to '20 because they thought Donald Trump was unpredictable. And in high stakes strategic poker unpredictability with a strong defense, it creates deterrence. And that's why they weren't adventurous. And now they feel that Biden, because he's weak and the military is eroded, that he's going to make that up with this braggadocio talk. And they're not impressed. And that's tragic.

