Greg Gutfeld: 'We have inflation, a Cold War, a hot war, a raging crime wave,' but no more mean tweets

Fox News co-host Greg Gutfeld questioned the purpose of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan amid heightened tensions between the United States and China on "The Five."

GREG GUTFELD: I have to say war with China as well as Russia was not on my bingo card. We need to look back at all of those big thick books written by all the important people from the Brookings Institution. Where is Francis Fukuyama? Where are all the people that said this was going to be great? And it’s all falling apart. I go back to 2017. It was a terrible time for this world because of all those Trump tweets. The punishing, relentless, psychological torture that he caused. Thank god that is gone. Now we just have inflation, a Cold War, a hot war, a raging crime wave, North Korea is even back. So thank god, no tweets.

What is this tip trying to prove? Is it worth the costs? Is it a practical move or is it a costly virtue signal? My problem is, I find myself agreeing with people I don't trust or disagreeing with people I trust. It's incredibly confusing which is why this is a great story because it's flipping everybody around. If I say the trip is bad, I agree with the New York Times. If I say the trip is good, I agree with Drudge. I'm the real victim. So I'm thinking agree with Mitt and Trump because it's rare that they are on the same side. They are saying this is an expensive trip, and it's not worth it. You don't want World War Three to be started by Nancy Pelosi.

