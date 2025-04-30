Trump declares case against CBS is a 'winner,' hints at action against New York Times

President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that his case against CBS News was a "true winner" on social media, and further suggested he was looking into taking legal action against The New York Times.

"The case we have against 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount is a true WINNER. They cheated and defrauded the American People at levels never seen before in the Political Arena. Kamala Harris, during Early Voting and, immediately before Election Day, was asked a question, and gave an answer, that was so bad and incompetent that it would have cost her many of the Votes that she ended up getting," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Paramount, CBS News' parent company, and Trump’s legal team have agreed to mediation designed to help the sides reach a settlement. It was widely believed that Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone wanted to settle the suit ahead of a planned merger with Skydance Media in hopes of preventing potential retribution by Trump's FCC, which has the authority to halt the transaction. The mediation was scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

The president went on to call out The New York Times for reporting that legal experts have called the suit "baseless."

"Despite all of the above, and Paramount’s/CBS’/60 Minutes’ admittance to this crime and, with other similar corrupt removals of answers to questions, the Failing New York Times, which is Fake News both in writing and polling, claims that ‘people’ said that the case is baseless. They don’t mean that, they just have a non curable case of TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, possibly to the point where the Times’ interjection makes them liable for tortious interference, including in Elections, which we are intently studying," the president wrote.

A spokesperson for the Times said in a statement to Fox News Digital that Trump's post "follows a long list of legal threats aimed at discouraging or penalizing independent reporting about the administration."

"The New York Times will not be deterred by the administration's intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists' First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people," a spokesperson said in the statement.

Trump filed a $20 billion lawsuit against CBS News' parent company, Paramount Global, alleging election interference over the network's handling of its "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris last year. The decision to air two different portions of Harris' answer to a question about Israel over two nights on CBS is at the heart of the suit.

The president said in the Wednesday Truth Social post that CBS needed to pay a price for the "60 Minutes" interview, and that The New York Times should also be "on the hook" for their behavior.

"The bottom line is that what 60 Minutes and its corporate owners have committed is one of the most egregious illegalities in Broadcast History. Nothing like this, the illegal creation of an answer for a Presidential Candidate, has ever been done before, they have to pay a price for it, and the Times should also be on the hook for their likely unlawful behavior. It is vital to hold these Liars and Fraudsters accountable!" Trump wrote.

