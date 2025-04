CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday accused Shari Redstone, the controlling shareholder of CBS News parent company Paramount, of sacrificing the integrity of the outlet by likely settling a lawsuit President Donald Trump filed against the network.

Tapper suggested such a settlement may occur in order for Redstone to protect a possible highly profitable merger with another media giant.

"Now, Shari Redstone is the majority owner of Paramount, and she stands to make a fortune if this multibillion-dollar deal, if this merger goes through," the CNN host said, referring to a possible merger between Paramount Global and Skydance Media.

Trump is seeking $20 billion in a lawsuit against CBS, alleging election interference over its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The president accused the network of aiding his 2024 Democratic opponent through deceptive editing just weeks before the presidential election. CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, agreed to mediation, signaling their courtroom feud will result in a settlement.

'60 MINUTES' PRODUCER'S ABRUPT EXIT FUELS DRAMA AT CBS NEWS AS NETWORK BATTLES TRUMP LAWSUIT

"It seems as if Shari Redstone is likely to bend the knee to Trump and settle this allegedly frivolous lawsuit," Tapper continued.

"'It's clear now, in a quest to sell the company, Shari Redstone and others will bow to presidential pressure,'" Tapper said, quoting from a "60 Minutes" source who spoke to CNN.

"'60 Minutes’ is one of the crown jewels of American broadcast journalism, and they have no problem crushing it in their race to make a deal and make themselves richer,'" Tapper said, continuing to quote from the source.

"This war against the fourth estate journalists is of this piece," Tapper said.

Speaking of "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, who announced this week that he was quitting the flagship program, Tapper continued, "Owens is not without his critics, of course, but this is not about one man or even about one show. It‘s about an attempt to be rid of criticism."

The CNN anchor stated, "The Pentagon has taken the offices of CNN and NBC and The New York Times and Politico, and reassigned them to outlets that provide more flattering coverage, like Breitbart. The White House is doing the same with wire services, its war against the Associated Press, and bringing in folks like this one from last Friday."

TOP '60 MINUTES' PRODUCER RESIGNS FROM SHOW, CITES LACK OF INDEPENDENCE

On Tuesday, Owens told colleagues he's removing himself from the newsroom drama.

"Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it. To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital . "So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News' Brian Flood and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.