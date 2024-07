Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif, grew testy with a reporter on Wednesday after being asked about whether she supports President Biden's candidacy as he faces mounting pressure to drop out of the race.

ABC News reporter Rachel Scott caught up with Pelosi as she was walking in the halls of Congress and asked her if she had talked with Biden about her comments that morning calling on Biden "to decide" if he was going to stay in the race.

"I'm not having any discussions with you, or anyone else, about what I talk to the president about, with all due respect," Pelosi told Scott in a video shared on X. "I'm not going to be making any comments today, in the hallway, about the fate of our nation, OK?"

Pelosi appeared to become more frustrated as Scott pressed her on whether she wanted Biden to stay in the race.

"Are you concerned whether or not he can win in November?" Scott asked.

"I think he can win in November," Pelosi responded.

However, the Democrat lost her cool when Scott asked if she believed Biden "should run for re-election."

"I'm not —," she said, stopping in the hallway. "Am I speaking English to you? I’m not going to be making any statements about any of that right now in the hallway."

Biden has said in multiple interviews this week and in a letter to congressional Democrats on Monday that he is committed to staying in the race and believes he can beat former President Trump.

However, while on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Pelosi suggested Biden hadn't already made up his mind.

"It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run," she said. "We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short."

"I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides, we go with," Pelosi added later.

Arriving at her office, the former House Speaker told CBS News' Jaala Brown that "there are some misrepresentations of what I have said."

"I never said he should reconsider his decision," Pelosi added.