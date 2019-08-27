Kellyanne Conway: Trump's committed to China trade negotiations; doubters haven't been 'paying attention'

President Trump is open to negotiating with China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite claims to the contrary, according to Kellyanne Conway.

Indeed, the president is intent on a lasting deal, and not just a short-term fix, White House aide Conway said Tuesday on "The Story."

"Is there anyone who thinks China is not ready to make a deal? This president is taking the long view on China because it was neglected for so many decades, Martha, that it left us with a half-a-trillion-dollar trade deficit," she said after Martha MacCallum pointed to reports Chinese officials were claiming Trump's "credibility has become a key obstacle."

"This president certainly is open to continued talks and negotiation, he's made that very clear," Conway continued.

GRAHAM: 'ACCEPT THE PAIN' THAT COMES WITH TRADE BETWEEN US AND CHINA

Conway added that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin recently traveled to China to meet with top officials there.

"This president doesn't mind waiting if it's a better deal for America," she added. "Other presidents didn't even bother to make any deal."

Speaking to MacCallum in Washington, Conway said: "This president came to this city to disrupt it. Part of that is to have bilateral trade agreements that no longer screw the American worker."

She also said Trump should be lauded for inking a trade deal with Japan while he and President Shinzo Abe were together in France.

"This is a huge trade agreement -- he secured with them agriculture, beef and also digital technology."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She said Trump's position on engaging in trade negotiations with other nations was clear.

"Anybody who doesn't know where the president stands on trade with China hasn't been paying attention for two and a half years. ... He is not going to allow anybody, let alone the No. 2 economy in the world, to play Americans for fools."

Fox News' Martha MacCallum contributed to this report.