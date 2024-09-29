Trump campaign pushes back on 'SNL' skit about assassination attempts: 'Disgusting'

The Trump campaign's social media account pushed back on "Saturday Night Live" (SNL) on Saturday after the season premiere featured a skit about assassination attempts against former President Trump.

James Austin Johnson played Trump in the cold open and referenced the first assassination attempt that occurred July 13 in Butler, Pa., as he depicted the former president at one of his rallies.

"Where the hell is everyone going? Where are you going? I see you trying to leave, but the doors are locked. Come on back — we’re having fun. We love my rallies, except when someone does the ‘bing, bong, bing, bing, bing’ right at me. You know that happened because of the rhetoric of the radical left? They say that me blaming the Democrats for inciting violence is the pot calling the kettle black," Johnson said.

The Trump campaign posted to social media, "There were two assassination attempts against President Trump within a span of seven weeks. @nbcsnl apparently finds that funny. Disgusting."

"SNL" referenced the assassination attempts during the "Weekend Update" segment as well, during which Colin Jost quipped that he was "starting to worry that bullet got a little more than just the ear," after playing a clip of Trump saying he had a better "body" than President Biden at a recent rally.

Jost brought it up again after, noting former first lady Melania Trump's recent interview.

"Speaking of, Melania Trump gave a rare TV interview this week in which she blamed Democrats for creating conditions that led to Trump’s assassination attempts, which is ridiculous. When Democrats want to take out a presidential candidate, they get the job done," Jost said.

Trump narrowly survived an assassination attempt against him at a Butler, Pa., rally in July. A bullet grazed the president's ear and the shooter killed 50-year-old Corey Comperatore — a husband, father and former fire chief at the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department. The gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, also critically wounded two other rally-goers.

On Sept. 15, Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was arrested after allegedly pushing the muzzle of an AK-47 through the chainlink fence outside of where Trump was golfing in Florida.

Routh fled the golf course after being shot at by Secret Service agents and was eventually arrested in neighboring Martin County, according to reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to NBC for comment.