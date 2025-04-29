Trump blows off 'stupid question' on whether he has '100% confidence' in Hegseth during ABC interview

President Donald Trump knocked what he called a "stupid question" from ABC News' Terry Moran about his confidence in Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

During a sit-down primetime interview marking his 100th day in office Tuesday, Trump was asked about his conversations with Hegseth, who has made headlines in recent weeks over his work-related use of the encrypted Signal communication app as well as the ongoing turmoil at the Pentagon resulting in the ousting of his top aides.

"Did you take him to the woodshed?" Moran asked.

"I had a talk with him, and whatever I said, I probably wouldn't be inclined to tell you, but we had a good talk," Trump responded.

"He's a talented guy, he's young, he's smart, highly educated, and I think he's gonna be a very good defense- hopefully a great defense secretary, but he'll be a very good defense secretary," Trump added.

"You have 100% confidence in Pete Hegseth," Moran followed.

"I don't have 100% confidence in anything, okay? Anything," Trump shot back. "'Do I have 100%' - It's a stupid question."

"It's a pretty important position," Moran interjected.

"No, no, no," Trump pushed back. "You don't have 100% - only a liar would say I have 100% confidence. I don't have 100% confidence that we're gonna finish this interview."

"We will," Moran asserted.

