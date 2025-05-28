Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Trump blasts 'nasty' question from Oval Office reporter on whether he always 'chickens out' on tariffs

President Trump defended pausing and rescinding some of his tariff threats while negotiating with China and the European Union

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Trump calls CNBC reporters question about tariffs nasty Video

Trump calls CNBC reporters question about tariffs nasty

President Donald Trump criticized CNBC White House correspondent Megan Casella's question about experts claiming he "chickens out" on tariff threats.

President Donald Trump ripped a reporter in the Oval Office Wednesday for asking a "nasty question" about his tariff deals.

"Mr. President, Wall Street analysts have coined a new term called the TACO trade. They’re saying, ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’ - on your tariff threats. And that’s why markets are higher this week. What’s your response to that?" CNBC White House correspondent Megan Casella asked during a brief gaggle.

"Oh, isn’t that nice. ‘Chicken out.’ I’ve never heard that," Trump responded. "You mean because I reduced China from 145% that I set down to 100 and then down to another number? I said, ‘You have to open your whole country.’" 

TRUMP RIPS ABC REPORTER FOR ASKING ABOUT ACCEPTING JET FROM QATAR, SAYS SHE SHOULD BE 'EMBARRASSED'

Trump answering a reporter's question

President Donald Trump responded to a reporter's question about people claiming that he "chickens out" of his own tariff threats. (Fox News)

He went on, "And because I gave the European Union a 50% tariff? And they called up, and they said, ‘Please, let’s meet right now.’ And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll give you until June.’  I actually asked them, I said, 'What's the date?' Because they weren't willing to meet. And after I did what I did, they said, ‘We'll meet anytime you want.’ And we have an end date of July 9. You call that chickening out? Because we have $14 trillion now invested, committed to investing when Biden didn't have practically anything."

Trump contrasted the situation with the Biden administration, saying the U.S. was "stone-cold dead" six months ago.

"We had a dead country. We had a country people didn't think was going to survive. And you ask a nasty question like that? It's called negotiation," Trump said.

Trump said lowering the number was part of an ongoing "negotiation" with China and attacked the question.

"Don’t ever say what you said. That’s a nasty question. To me, that’s the nastiest question," Trump said before calling another reporter.

Casella later reported on the event while appearing on CNBC’s "The Exchange." 

"He did not like this question, I can tell you," Casella said. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump tariffs

Trump defended rescinding tariffs on the European Union and China as part of "negotiations." (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

She also joked that the "nasty" jab was a "badge of honor" of sorts.

After announcing several widespread tariffs in April, the Trump administration announced a pause on all tariffs except China until July to negotiate better deals.

Earlier this month, Trump agreed to a temporary reduction of China’s tariff rates from 145% to approximately 30% as negotiations continued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.