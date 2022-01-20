Trump reacts to Biden's first year in office: 'I want him to do well' but America is 'in trouble'

Former President Donald J. Trump joined "Hannity" on Thursday for a wide-ranging, exclusive interview one day after President Joe Biden's press conference.

Trump commented on Biden's roundly-criticized remark about a potential "minor incursion" into Ukraine by Russian forces, but also offered diplomatic support for the president, regardless of their personal differences.

"It was a very sad time for our country. I want him to forget politics, I want him to do well. He's got to do well," Trump said of Biden.

"Our country is in trouble… I don't think we've ever had anything like it in this country. When you look at that horrible situation in Afghanistan, the way they got out, getting out was good but the way they got out, we could have gotten that with strength and with dignity and kept Bagram [Air Base]."

In regard to Biden's first year overall, Trump discussed how Biden has led the rest of the world to disrespect the United States.

"I don't think we've ever been in this position… I feel ashamed at what's happened in the last year with our country. I'm ashamed of what's going on, and so are Americans," Trump said.

"They're ashamed and embarrassed. They haven't seen this. I don't think we've ever seen this like this."

Trump criticized Biden's ushering in record inflation, an insecure border with millions of illegal immigrants flooding the United States and the fact the president's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal led to the death of 13 U.S. service members after 18 months of zero casualties under his own leadership.

"We would have had the wall completed in three weeks which was largely completed, we did almost 500 miles of wall and the southern border. It was really working, it really had an impact, and we were working along with Mexico and Guatemala, Honduras. We were in El Salvador; all of these countries," he said.

"So we had the most secure border we've ever had… And then it's all gone in one instant. At first, I thought it was gross incompetence, but now it's incompetent policy. They really want to have an open border," Trump said of Biden and his advisers.

Trump predicted that the weak foreign policy of Biden's administration toward U.S. rivals Russia and China could spell further turmoil in under a month:

"So now you have a problem in Ukraine, which you would have never had under my administration… You watch, after the Olympics [taking place in Beijing], You['ll] have a big problem with Taiwan," Trump said.

"They're all watching and they can't believe what they're seeing," he said of America's rivals and enemies.