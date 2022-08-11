Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Trump attorney says FBI raid was 'shocking': Trump was cooperating with feds, it was an open-door policy

Lindsey Halligan raised concerns over the precedent Garland's decision to raid Trump's home would set

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Trump attorney: FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was 'shocking' Video

Trump attorney: FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was 'shocking'

Attorney for former President Donald Trump Lindsey Halligan discussed the relationship between the Department of Justice and Trump's team leading up to the FBI raid on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney to former President Donald Trump shared details on the efforts his team had gone through to cooperate with the Department of Justice leading up to the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

LINDSEY HALLIGAN: That's what was shocking to everyone onboard. Trump's team has painstakingly gone through every single document at Mar-a-Lago in the storage room, put a padlock on the storage room, did everything that the Department of Justice asked them to do, and they didn't care. They still went in with a search warrant and just swarmed all over the property.

FBI RAIDS TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO: 'UNPRECEDENTED' FOR AGENCY TO EXECUTE SEARCH WARRANT AGAINST FORMER PRESIDENT

I was banned from going in. I told them that I'm his attorney. There was another attorney at the property as well, we weren't even allowed inside the building at all, not even in areas where they weren't searching.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Trump attorney: Trump was cooperating with feds, it was an open door policy Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.