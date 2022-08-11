Trump attorney says FBI raid was 'shocking': Trump was cooperating with feds, it was an open-door policy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney to former President Donald Trump shared details on the efforts his team had gone through to cooperate with the Department of Justice leading up to the FBI's raid on his Mar-a-Lago home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

LINDSEY HALLIGAN: That's what was shocking to everyone onboard. Trump's team has painstakingly gone through every single document at Mar-a-Lago in the storage room, put a padlock on the storage room, did everything that the Department of Justice asked them to do, and they didn't care. They still went in with a search warrant and just swarmed all over the property.

I was banned from going in. I told them that I'm his attorney. There was another attorney at the property as well, we weren't even allowed inside the building at all, not even in areas where they weren't searching.

