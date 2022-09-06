Trump attorney on the appointment of a special master: 'Great win'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trump attorney Alina Habba reacted to the news a special master would be appointed to review the seized documents taken from the August raid on former President Donald Trump's residence.

ALINA HABBA: They took everything they wanted to take, that's obviously evident. The injunction, which means that they have stopped all criminal investigations — was granted, which is a great win for the Trump team that is handling this matter. Additionally, we received an approval to get a special master, which was exactly what I had hoped would happen. The DOJ, as you may recall, was opposing this. They didn’t want it. And what the public had assumed was a delay was in fact that a judge mentioned this — the fact that DOJ was not willing to grant a special master when we requested it prior.

So, then we had to file a motion, the judge made the right decision in my opinion. We'll have a special master who will take a look at everything that they took, get back the privileged information and the things that they shouldn't have and stop any criminal investigation that might be happening or any investigations at all form proceeding dead in its tracks until that special master gets into play.

