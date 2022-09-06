Bill Barr on 'deeply flawed' special master ruling: It was wrong, should be appealed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bill Barr, attorney general under President Trump and author of "One Damn Thing After Another,{ didn't mince words when it came to his legal opinion on a ruling granting Trump a special master following an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on "The Story."

BILL BARR: The opinion, I think, was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it.

It's deeply flawed in a number of ways. I don't think the appointment of a special master is going to hold up, but even if it does, I don't see it fundamentally changing the trajectory. In other words, I don't think it changes the ball game so much as maybe we'll have a rain delay for a couple of innings.

But I think that the fundamental dynamics of the case are said, which is the government has very strong evidence of what it really needs to determine whether charges are appropriate, which is government tax documents were taken, classified information was taken and not handled appropriately. And they are looking into and there's some evidence to suggest that they were deceived.

And none of that really relates to the content of documents. It relates to the fact that there were documents there and the fact that they were classified and the fact that they were subpoenaed and never delivered. But they don't have to show the content, you know, the specific advice given in a memo, for example, in order to prevail in this case. So I think it's not really going to change the decision.

