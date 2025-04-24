Trump announces he'll be interviewed by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg

President Donald Trump announced he will sit down with The Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg for an interview on Thursday, in spite of Trump believing he's responsible for "many fictional stories" about him over the years.

Goldberg was behind the explosive story last month about being accidentally included on a private Signal chat of Trump administration officials discussing an upcoming attack in Yemen.

Trump said in a Truth Social post that Atlantic writers Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker will join Goldberg, and he agreed to the interview "out of curiosity."

"Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the Editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up HOAX on ‘Suckers and Losers’ and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more 'successful' with," Trump wrote.

"Jeffrey is bringing with him Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, not exactly pro-Trump writers, either, to put it mildly! The story they are writing, they have told my representatives, will be entitled, 'The Most Consequential President of this Century.' I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it's possible for The Atlantic to be 'truthful.' Are they capable of writing a fair story on 'TRUMP'? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I WON!"

Fox News Digital reached out to The Atlantic and White House for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates…