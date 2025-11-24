Trump Agriculture Secretary Rollins promises 'real relief' on affordability coming soon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins declared on Monday during an interview about affordability that the American dream is making a comeback under the Trump administration and "real relief" was coming "very soon."

"But as we’re restructuring the entire economy, as we’re bringing down inflation, bringing down fuel, bringing down labor, Americans, we believe, will see real relief very, very soon. Those numbers are already down, but much more to come," she told CNBC.

"This administration has been incredibly focused on getting the American dream back into every American’s home and goals, et cetera. And affordability is a huge piece of that. Of course, I’m the agriculture secretary. So food, food production, supporting our farmers and ranchers is a big piece," she said.

Affordability has been a dominant political topic in 2025, with Democrats like Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race successfully touting addressing price concerns on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump was elected in 2024 in part on frustration with inflation and affordability under the Biden administration, but new polls show impatience with his economic stewardship.

TRUMP GROWS FRUSTRATED WITH GOP FOR NOT TOUTING HIS ‘GREATEST ECONOMY IN HISTORY’

Rollins said that the previous administration was a different story.

"And when you look at under Joe Biden the last four years, we had an increase in inputs, interest rates, 73%, fertilizer, 36%, labor increased 47%… No new trade deals during those four years, no way to move the food out," she said. "So when you look at all of that in total, it’s no surprise that what we inherited was an absolute economic mess. But those numbers are coming down."

She added that nonetheless, "There are a few outliers. And you mentioned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent talked about a couple of those yesterday. We’re working on those extremely diligently."

In response to the trajectory of Trump's tariff agenda, Rollins explained that she has been at Trump’s side for a long time and has seen measurable results.

"His vision of realigning the entire world economy around putting American products first and America first, but also using tariffs as a really important economic tool to make sure that we are doing everything we can for our country and to keep our country at the top of the world," she said. "But what the president did was using these as economic tools, but also important foreign policy tools as well."

WHEN DID MAGA BECOME MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN?

She juxtaposed the Trump administration with the preceding Biden administration again, noting the variety of new trade deals that have emerged.

"What the president did with liberation day, with enacting all these tariffs back in February. We now have dozens of new trade deals, and within Indonesia, Australia, Japan, EU, England, it’s just remarkable. And a lot of these deals people tried for 20, 25 years to get these deals again. Under the last administration, we didn’t have one new trade deal. We went from an agriculture trade surplus under Trump to a deficit, $50 billion deficit in just agriculture," she said. "So think about the effects on our farmers and ranchers. $50 billion is a significant amount when you’re growing corn or soybeans or apples or whatever you’re growing. So being able to solve for that, which now we’re doing again, it’s incredible."

American farmers, she said, have been Trump’s priority since the beginning of his initial campaign and will be receiving forthcoming aid.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House last week pointed to a bevy of deals Trump has made since his return to the Oval Office that underscore his focus on affordability for the American people: cutting regulations to unleash American energy to lower fuel and other costs, multiple deals to lower drug prices and attracting business to set up shop on U.S. soil to promote American jobs.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.