Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Trump administration touts low Labor Day gas prices, rising wages for workers

Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer points to 1.4% blue-collar wage growth and cheapest gas prices since 2020

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Trump admin 'reclaiming' Labor Day through America First policies: Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer Video

Trump admin 'reclaiming' Labor Day through America First policies: Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer on honoring the American worker and how the Trump administration's economic success has benefitted people across the country.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is marking Labor Day by pointing to falling gas prices and rising wages, casting its economic record as a win for American workers.

"What we're seeing is unemployment definitely holding steady, but we're seeing real wages up. We're seeing blue-collar wages up 1.4%, consumer confidence is up," Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

This comes as headlines point to the lowest Labor Day gas prices since 2020 and the equal-weight S&P 500 logging its "longest winning streak in years," according to market data. 

OPINION: LABOR DAY BATTLE CRY: BILLIONAIRES DIDN’T BUILD THIS COUNTRY – WORKERS DID, AND THEY'LL TAKE IT BACK

US-POLITICS-TRUMP-DEPARTURE

President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on February 7, 2025.  (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Though the Trump administration is confident it set the stage for such positive outcomes through deregulation and increased energy output, not everyone agrees on the cause.

Analysts in a CNN report on gas prices, including CIBC Private Wealth senior energy trader Rebecca Babin, pointed to Saudi Arabia-led OPEC’s willingness to ramp up production as a key factor.

At the same time, the White House is pushing its "America First" vision, framing gas prices, wage growth, and consumer confidence as proof that workers are better off under President Donald Trump's leadership.

TRUMP TOUTS ‘WORKER-FIRST’ ECONOMY ON LABOR DAY AS INTERNET SPECULATION OF HIS WHEREABOUTS SPIRALS

Woman pumping gas

American drivers are seeing the lowest Labor Day gas prices since 2020, according to reports. (Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

During her "Fox & Friends" appearance, Chavez-DeRemer emphasized Trump's focus on apprenticeships, Pell Grant expansion, and tax relief as evidence of long-term investment in the labor force.

"He is reclaiming Labor Day through the America First policies, so that's why we're seeing prices go down," she said, touting the spending package provisions he signed into law this year. "No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security. Every one of those decisions was for the American worker."

Chavez-DeRemer is continuing her 50-state tour across the U.S., appearing in a Labor Day parade in Pennsylvania on Monday to celebrate the American worker firsthand. 

OPINION: LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: HOW PRESIDENT TRUMP IS CREATING A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR AMERICAN WORKERS

Labor Day gas prices are lowest in five years Video

But beyond the national data points and market headlines, Chavez-DeRemer argued that the administration’s economic vision also involves reaching workers directly.

"The president wants one million active apprentices, so I'm on the ground talking to the trades, talking to the firefighters, talking to law enforcement," she said. "I was just in New England on a six-state swing in four days. Talking to submarine shipyard builders. People are excited about the investments that the president is making."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue