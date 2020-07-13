Trump campaign spokesman warns 'American way of life is not safe' if Biden wins in November

Trump 2020 campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley told "The Story" Monday that the American way of life is at stake in November's presidential election.

"Make no mistake, talking about Joe Biden, you don't have to guess what his economy would look like," Gidley told host Martha MacCallum. "You saw it for eight years [of the Obama administration]; depressed wages, jobs leaving our shores -- three million going to China alone -- you don't have guess what the culture looks like.

"He'll pop out of his basement every once in a while to say 'Defund the police!'" Gidley predicted. "Our jobs aren't safe, families aren't safe, and our American way of life is not safe ... Joe Biden is waging war on all three."

Gidley also denied suggestions that support for Trump is sagging, telling MacCallum that the campaign's online events have drawn 1.1 billion video views across all social media platforms.

The events, which take place seven days a week, are often hosted by the president's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. A "Father's Day Special" broadcast, in which President Trump was interviewed by his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., drew 5.2 million views, whil the Black Voices for Trump organization has held nine broadcasts that have drawn more than 18 million views

"When we see the numbers of registered Republicans outpacing that of Democrats in key swing states we're doing something right," Gidley told MacCallum. "Money [is being] raised at a pace nobody thought possible and that's because we have a great candidate."

MacCallum then pressed Gidley on whether plans to hold the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Fla., are still on despite the increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

"We're looking to move forward with it in Jacksonville -- the president is very excited about it -- but he wants the American people to be safe," Gidley answered. "He cares about the health and the safety and the security of the people that come to the convention ... We're working with people on the ground with Governor [Ron] DeSantis and his office, the mayor as well, the RNC, all the local officials and quite frankly the health experts because we want to make sure, if we proceed forward, [of] how it looks and the measures that need to be in place to make sure that when this thing goes off, it goes off safely."