Mark Levin: 'No accident' Trudeau instituting 'totalitarianism' after speaking with Joe Biden

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau enacted a tougher crackdown on peaceful protests and Canadians' civil liberties after his formal call with President Biden, conservative radio host Mark Levin noted on "The Mark Levin Show on Westwood One."

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Fox News Channel, said on Wednesday that both the United States and Canada were supposed to be the freest countries on the planet but are now seeing "totalitarianism" spread.

"Look at the spread of totalitarianism, look at it," Levin added. "This has to be taken seriously."

On Friday, the Biden and Trudeau spoke over the phone about the Freedom Convoy and how the truckers are blocking a key international crossing between Michigan and Ontario, which reports say are stymieing auto production.

Levin said that his book, "American Marxism" is no longer a warning, but an explanation for what has already arrived in North America.

"Thomas Jefferson talked about the tyranny of the legislature -- and I don’t think it’s any accident that Trudeau is instituting all these things after he spoke with Joe Biden," he said.

He said Biden showed his hand when he had his Justice Department targeted parents protesting at school board meetings last year.

Attorney General Merrick Garland essentially initiated the targeting of peaceful protesters with his memo seeking law enforcement intervention against parents who were concerned about their children being taught Marxist critical race theory, according to Levin.

Levin said Garland and Biden first tried to silence dissent, and now have paved the way for it to happen in Canada.

"Trying to threaten --more than threaten people who dared to truly exercise their rights peacefully - They go after the parents, not the thugs that run these unions, not that thugs that run the school systems, the parents who dare to organize who dare to speak out on behalf of their own flesh and blood against this American Marxist movement, which takes many forms," Levin said.

Levin pointed out that, amid Trudeau's crackdown on dissent, the prime minister has become noticeably silent on his push to force citizens to get vaccinated, which is one of the main reasons for the protests.

"I notice they don’t even talk about the vaccine anymore and yet are mandating it and trying to impose their well, whether in our country or in Canada," he said. "Where’s all that talk about the vaccines? – where's all the numbers of the dead on the screens? – Well there aren't all the numbers of that dead on their screens. There isn't a push on the vaccines anymore. Why is that?"

Levin argued that many people already got infected by COVID and recovered and now have natural immunity.

Levin added that the reason why Trudeau continues to push mandates on his citizens is because e he intends to make them "bend" to his will.

"You will bend do our demand, you will wear a mask. You will send your kids to school.," he said, adding that the same is happening in the United States.

"If we tell them wear a mask – then dammit they will wear a mask, or we are going to put them in a closet, or we’re going to suspend them," Levin said. "You will do what we tell you to do. They have tasted raw rogue power – it’s, like a domesticated dog, tasting blood – they can't get it off their tongue."