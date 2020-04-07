Trey Gowdy says American manufacturing should be long-term answer to coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

After President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act against 3M Co to help fight the coronavirus outbreak, Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy on Tuesday stressed the importance of domestic manufacturing.

“The best remedy of all is to no longer have to rely on the [Defense Production Act] and the best way is for American manufacturers to make the things we need for our national security,” the former House Oversight Committee chairman told “Fox & Friends.”

Gowdy’s comments came after Trump slammed 3M Co in a tweet on Thursday in regards to the company's production of protective masks.

Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to get the company to produce face masks.

At Thursday's coronavirus briefing, Trump said "Hopefully they'll be able to do what they are supposed to do," he said.

3M said in a statement that the company has been working with the administration to ramp up production.

3M has doubled mask production since January. The company's N95 masks are considered the gold standard by medical workers and public-health officials, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Gowdy said that the answer for the U.S. is to become self-sufficient during a crisis. He also said that pharmaceuticals and protective gear are a national security issue.

“Maybe the answer is for the United States to be less dependent upon other countries for things that keep us from dying that obviates the need to rely on an act.

“Then we don’t have to ask anyone to do anything that they’re not currently doing because they are already being making this stuff in this country.

“I think that’s the long-term answer that comes out of this pandemic,” Gowdy said.

