Trey Gowdy: Education challenges were worsened by COVID-19 pandemic, are a top concern for voters

Fox News host Trey Gowdy discussed the importance of education in the upcoming midterm elections during his monologue on "Sunday Night in America."

TREY GOWDY: We chose education as an area of focus for a couple of reasons. It's important. It's been a tough couple of years for students, and parents, and teachers. And education usually ranks pretty high among the issues voters care the most about as we head into another election cycle. Formal or otherwise, education is a necessity to flourish. Reading and writing and the ability to do some math and understand some history and civics. Not just important for the individuals who comprise this country but also for the country itself.

The pandemic and our response and reaction to it are issues worth analyzing. But there were challenges in education long before the COVID virus struck. From safety at school to preparing students for work or college, social integration and learning to exist, and to thrive in the broader community. These are just some of the things we ask educators and our school systems to do. And then there are the external factors. There is a shortage of teachers in many parts of the country. Our schools have become targets, who seek to prey on the most vulnerable people.

