'TRANTIFA:' Experts warn of 'increasing trend' of extremism and violence from far-left transgender activists

From shootings to riots, Antifa and feminist experts warn that radical transgender activists are growing increasingly violent and extreme, with some using the term "Trantifa" to describe the phenomenon.

While Antifa is the far-left "anti-fascist" militant movement often associated with black clothing, face-masks and violent protest, the new term "Trantifa" has been "coined on social media to highlight the strong transgender presence within the anarchist outfit," according to The Daily Mail, which used the definition of "far-left transgender activists willing to intimidate, harass and even use violence to advance their radical new ideas about gender."

UN investigator Reem Alsalem, who has served as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls since August 2021, is one of multiple experts on the topic who sounded the alarm about extreme transgender activism to the U.K. outlet.

"There is an increasing trend that I have been observing," she said. Alsalem pointed to attacks on activist Riley Gaines, who has spoken out against biological men being allowed to compete in women’s sports. Alsalem describe how Gaines was "ambushed and hit" by "screaming trans activists" in San Francisco after trying to give a speech out about this cause.

WATCH: CONSERVATIVE ACTIVIST BLOODIED AND BRUISED AT PRO-TRANS RALLY IN CANADA: ‘POLICE DID NOTHING’

Eli Bremer, Gaines' agent, gave a statement to Fox News Digital at the time of the incident, saying, "Instead of a thoughtful discussion tonight at SFSU, Riley was violently accosted, shouted at, physically assaulted, and barricaded in a room by protestors. It is stunning that in America in 2023, it is acceptable for biological male students to violently assault a woman for standing up for women’s rights."

Alsalem warned that public officials across the Western world must "ensure that the freedom of speech and thought, including on the issues of sex, gender, and gender identity be protected and upheld."

ATHLETE RILEY GAINES PROTESTED AT UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH: 'I'M DOING SOMETHING RIGHT'

Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas, who testified at a House hearing on left-wing violence in May in part because of his reporting on several riots involving Antifa, is another figure with expertise on the subject.

"Trans activists gravitate towards these very far-left groups, because they share their anarcho-communist type ideology," Rosas told The Daily Mail. "They view the US as systemically racist, that it's subjugated queer people, and that states passing laws against child mutilations is part of a trans genocide. And they're fighting back."

DETRANSITIONING RALLY TURNS VIOLENT WHEN ANTIFA SHOWS UP, PARTICIPANTS LEFT 'AFRAID' TO SPEAK OUT: ORGANIZER

While there have been many recent instances of violent rhetoric and action, the most high profile and deadly example of transgender violence was trans-identified mass shooter Audrey Hale's murderous rampage at a Christian elementary school in Nashville in late March.

In response to the shooting, the Trans Resistance Network said Hale "had no other effective way to be seen than to lash out by taking the life of others" and blamed "a virtual avalanche of anti-trans legislation, and public callouts by Right Wing personalities and political figures for nothing less than the genocidal eradication of trans people from society."

When the Trans Radical Activist Network tried to go forward with a "Trans Day of Vengeance" in the wake of the shooting, Twitter said the tweets advertising the event violated their rules for inciting violence and the protest was ultimately canceled.

A top Wyoming Democrat shared a Facebook post suggesting Antifa and gun violence is needed to protect transgender people less than a week after the Nashville school shooting. The meme showed a person wearing a transgender flag outfit and holding an assault rifle with the caption, "Auntie Fa says protect trans folks against fascists [and] bigots."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They've got themselves completely worked up, they honestly think there's a genocide going on against them," Women's Liberation Front founder Leirre Keith told The Daily Mail. "If you really think you're under that kind of threat, then you can justify anything."

Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.