Top Wyoming Dem uses Facebook post to suggest gun violence is needed to protect transgender people

A top Wyoming Democrat is facing a firestorm over a Facebook post suggesting gun violence is needed to protect people who identify as transgender – less than a week after a transgender shooter killed six people, including three 9-year-old children, at a school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wyoming House Democrat Whip Karlee Provenza posted a Facebook story showing a person wearing a transgender flag outfit and holding an assault rifle less than a week after a mass shooting at the Covenant School, which operates as a ministry of Nashville's Covenant Presbyterian Church.

"Auntie Fa says protect trans folks against fascists [and] bigots," reads the post Provenza shared from left-wing firearms accessory company Off Color Decals.

Fox News Digital reached out to Provenza for comment, but received no response.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, lost two staffers in the past week for posting similar content as Provenza online.

Off Color Decals sells different firearms accessories catered toward members of the American left that own guns, including patches featuring assault rifles over different LGBT flags with the words "defend equality."

They also sell leftist and Marxist stickers that include one over a Bible reading, "I’m not in your little book club," another reading, "Arm the proletariat," and a pair of stickers calling capitalism "a death cult."

Another sticker has the Republican elephant on what appears to be a Diet Coke can labeled "Diet Fascism."

Additionally, Off Color Decals also sells " banned merchandise " that was taken off the market website Etsy "for being too spicy."

"Front Toward Fascists," a patch and sticker in the shape of a Claymore mine read.

"No war but the class war," an Etsy-banned sticker reads. The company also sells "Kawaii Guillotine" and "Kawaii Molotov" merchandise.

Provenza’s post came after Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old transgender artist, burst into a Christian school in Nashville Monday and killed six people in a 14-minute rampage that ended with officers shooting and killing the suspect in a common area.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, just days after the tragic mass shooting, said Thursday that the "trans community" in America is "under attack."

"One of the things that we saw during the midterm elections is that people don't want their freedoms to be taken. They want us to fight for their freedoms," Jean-Pierre said to reporters as she answered questions from the briefing room. "It is shameful, it is disturbing, and our hearts go out to the trans community as they are under attack right now."

Jean-Pierre's comments came when she was asked for the White House's message to states across the country that are moving to take action against certain care for transgender minors, specifically the Kentucky legislature's vote on Wednesday to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto of legislation that prohibits transgender procedures for minors as well as restricts bathrooms based on biological sex.

"We support peaceful protests. We think it's important for Americans and people just across the country to make their voices heard – just as long as it's peaceful," Jean-Pierre said. "We've been very clear about these anti-LGBTQ bills we're seeing in state legislatures across the country, particularly these anti-trans bills as they attack trans kids, as they attack trans parents. It is shameful and it is unacceptable."

"As you mentioned, tomorrow is [Transgender Day of Visibility]," she added. "On a day we should be lifting up our trans kids, our trans youth, and making sure they feel seen, we're seeing more and more of these hateful, hateful bills. That's what Republicans want to spend their time on."

