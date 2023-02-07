Transgender advocates are attempting to argue that they can treat confusion with a knife: Sen. David Bullard

Transgender rights advocates stormed the Oklahoma capitol in protest of proposed legislation that would bar sex-change procedures before the age of 26.

Videos of the protest showed activists chanting phrases such as "this is our house" and "my body my freedom."

TWITTER USERS RIP PROTESTORS OCCUPYING OKLHOMA CAPITAL TO SUPPORT GENDER TRANSITIONS FOR KIDS: ‘INSURRECTION’

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt recently asked lawmakers to bring to his desk a bill that would "ban all gender-transition surgeries" for minors, noting that protecting the children in his state is a key priority for the governor.

Oklahoma Sen. David Bullard joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to explain what happened during the protest and why he feels sorry for the "confusion" experienced by this demographic.

"You know, to be honest with you, when we were looking at them, I'll be very honest with you, I had a lot of pity and felt pretty sorry for some of these people because we have people who are attempting right now to argue that they have the right to treat confusion with a knife, and it's just wrong," Bullard said.

He added how he felt "sorry" for the position these people were in their life and for the "confusion" they feel.

A major factor for influencing the proposal of this ban on minor sex-change was its impact on brain and cognitive development.

Bullard explained how the frontal cortex has yet to fully develop even at the age of 25, and how lawmakers in the state are looking to ensure that adolescents' brains are fully developed before making such a life-altering decision.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At 25, your brain is just now starting to fully develop the frontal cortex of your brain. That is actually the part of your brain that is for reason. Imagine that. And so what we're looking at is, is how can we make sure that people, before they go make a decision that they cannot take back, that is a permanent decision that has detrimental long-term effects on them," Bullard said.