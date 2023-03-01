Trans game developer launches first person shooter where players kill anti-trans villains, including priests

A transgender video game developer recently launched a game where players can hunt down critics of transgenderism, like anti-trans feminists and Catholic priests, and kill them in a bloody, first-person shooter action.

Called "Terfenstein 3D," the game is based on the classic Nazi-fighting game "Wolfenstein 3D," one of the earliest first-person-shooters. "Wolfenstein" involved the main character navigating Nazi bases and taking out the villainous occupants with a wide array of deadly weapons.

The fact that "Terfenstein 3D" is based on a Nazi shoot ‘em up is no accident. Developer Sandra Moen, a trans person, intended to equate her games’ villains to Wolfenstein’s Nazis and allow the player the experience of eviscerating them onscreen.

Moen admitted the game was meant to "draw a comparison between gender critics and Nazi Germany."

The game launched on PC gaming platform Steam in January. In a description provided for the site by Moen, she claimed the game offers "LGBTQAI+, transgender, and feminist themes of gender-critical people and what a post-war apocalyptic world would look like if gender fascists won."

Explaining the game’s setting in further detail, the description added, "In this dystopian world, fascists have killed and imprisoned all transgender and queer people, subjecting them to harsh conversion therapy, imprisonment, and death. You play as an escapee fleeing their detention center, while you exact your revenge."

As the name suggests, the player hunts down TERFs, or trans exclusionary radical feminists and other critics of trans ideology, who in the game’s universe have taken over society and turned it into a fascist dystopia complete with Nazi-looking flags and logos everywhere.

As the game goes after prominent trans critics, the player is also called to kill what appear to be Catholic priests in addition to TERF soldiers and their loyal guard dogs.

Though the game features rudimentary graphics, much like the decades-old game it was inspired by, the violence is gratuitous as well as the blood, which coats the walls with every critic of transgender ideology you kill.

Moen’s description added that the experience of playing this game "brings to light the very real transphobic violence many transgender people face for just existing."

She also claimed developing the game helped her process her own process as a trans individual. "Developed over four months, this solo project is one of many controversial games the developer has made. Being able to artistically express yourself is a proven way to heal trauma and possibly also move on."

The creator invited players to pick up the game so they too can heal, saying, "This game also hopes to achieve that for players who need it through gameplay that would stir up hidden and muddied emotions. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones."

While advertising the game in February, Moen took shots at "Hogwarts Legacy," the major studio video game set in J.K. Rowling’s "Harry Potter" universe that released last month. Rowling has been labeled a TERF by many on the left for tweeting that womanhood is tied to biological sex.

Moen tweeted, "Want to play something better than #HogwartsLegacy? Wan[t] to contribute to the trans community by supporting a trans game developer? AND KILL fascist TERF's? Try my game ‘Terfenstein 3D.’"