Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'

A new "Harry Potter" themed video game, "Hogwarts Legacy," threatens to be the last game some Twitch streamers ever play in their careers, thanks to a new website.

The highly anticipated game, which is set to release on Thursday, is already receiving rave reviews from video game outlets and early access users.

But not all players are excited about the newest gaming addition to the "Harry Potter" universe. A website — "havetheystreamedthatwizardgame.com" — allows Twitch users to find out if any of their favorite streamers have played "Hogwarts Legacy."

DEBATE RAGES ONLINE OVER NEW 'HARRY POTTER' VIDEO GAME: 'SHE WHO SHALL NOT BE NAMED'

Many Twitch streamers and commentators predicted that the website would quickly become a cancelation tool for those who dare to play a video game that is tied to the "Harry Potter" franchise, especially after J. K. Rowling was attacked for being "transphobic."

Political commentator Ian Miles Cheong attempted to caution streamers, some of whom rely on the platform as their main source of income, about the site. "Warning to any Twitch streamers: If you stream Hogwarts Legacy, you can say goodbye to your career. The LGBT activists have created a website to check to see if you've even streamed the game at all. Expect your sponsors to leave you over transphobia."

"Good to see the boycotting has naturally turned into targeted harassment. With its own database to boot! Think I'll take 2 copies of Hogwarts Legacy now," popular Twitch streamer told his over 239,000 followers on Twitter.

Washington Post TikTok reporter Dave Jorgenson targeted the creator of the "Harry Potter" franchise directly after one caller accused Rowling of "transphobia" during a discussion about "Hogwarts Legacy."

"She IS transphobic and it’s not exactly subtle," Jorgenson wrote.

PRO-LGBT NETFLIX STAR SEBASTIAN CROFT FACES WRATH OF TRANS COMMUNITY FOR APPEARING IN HARRY POTTER VIDEO GAME

GAMER SITE FEATURES NOTE 'CONCERNING JK ROWLING' IN HOGWARTS LEGACY REVIEW ON 'WHETHER IT'S ETHICAL TO PLAY'

Game review site IGN gave the game an excellent 9 out of 10 rating. But it also issued a lengthy statement addressing the controversy around "Hogwarts Legacy."

"As critics, our job is to answer the question of whether or not we find Hogwarts Legacy to be fun to play and why; whether it’s ethical to play is a separate but still very important question," IGN argued.

But that didn't stop IGN reviewer Travis Northup from praising the game for being "the Harry Potter RPG I’ve always wanted to play."

While the game is not perfect, Northup said, its "open-world adventure captures all the excitement and wonder of the Wizarding World with its memorable new characters" in an experience that kept him "glued to [his] controller for dozens of hours."

Other game review outlets have refused to review "Hogwarts Legacy," with GamesHub lecturing readers in an article headlined "Hogwarts Legacy does not deserved to be reviewed on its merits."

Whether or not we want to admit it," the site wrote, "it is impossible to talk positively about Hogwarts Legacy without harming a community of human beings."

Fox News’ Lindsay Kornick has contributed to this report.