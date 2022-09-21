Trace Gallagher named next anchor of 'Fox News @ Night'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Trace Gallagher has been named the next anchor of "FOX News @ Night," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott announced Wednesday.

He takes over the popular nightly newscast on Oct. 3, anchoring from Fox News' Los Angeles bureau, and he will also continue to serve as the network's chief breaking news correspondent. Gallagher replaces Shannon Bream, who began hosting "Fox News Sunday" earlier this month.

"When it comes to breaking news coverage, Trace Gallagher is one of the best in the business and having a seasoned journalist at the helm of this hour ensures our viewers unrivaled 24/7 news coverage," Scott said.

"It’s an honor to lead Fox News @ Night and I look forward to breaking down the major headlines for our audience across the country every evening," Gallagher said.

The program airs at midnight ET and features interviews with leading newsmakers to discuss the day’s events during primetime in the Pacific and Mountain time zones. The newscast regularly beats its cable news competition across the board, averaging more than 1.1 million viewers and 218,000 in the demo this past quarter.

Gallagher joined Fox News Channel at the network’s launch in 1996 and has covered the biggest breaking news stories throughout the past 26 years. Most recently, he provided live coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anchoring overnight special reports as the war escalated. He also delivered extensive late-night coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years and the California recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., in 2021.

Gallagher's tenure has taken him around the globe, where he's reported on conflicts throughout the Middle East and the tsunami in Southeast Asia. Stateside, Gallagher received critical praise for his coverage of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, both of which took place in 2017. Gallagher previously spent five years in New York serving as co-anchor of FNC's "The Live Desk," alongside Martha MacCallum.

Prior to joining the network, Gallagher served as an anchor and reporter at local NBC stations in Las Vegas, Boise, Idaho and Yuma, Arizona and the local CBS station in Orlando, Florida. He played football and studied business at The University of San Diego and Antelope Valley College, where he was named a distinguished alumnus.