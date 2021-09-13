Fox News to air special California gubernatorial recall election programming

Fox News Channel will provide special, live coverage of California's gubernatorial recall election through the early hours of Wednesday morning as the political fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom, D., is decided.

Martha MacCallum will anchor "The Story" from Los Angeles beginning on Monday, providing viewers with the latest news and information along with analysis from Fox News contributors Leo Terrell and Leslie Marshall.

On Tuesday, Fox News’ primetime lineup of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," "Hannity" and "The Ingraham Angle" will be followed with Trace Gallagher anchoring special coverage live from Los Angeles at 11 p.m. ET.

Shannon Bream will anchor a special two-hour edition of "FOX News @ Night" from 12 a.m. through 2 a.m. followed by a two-hour block of live coverage with Gallagher from 2-4 a.m. ET.

Fox News correspondents William La Jeunesse, Claudia Cowan, Matt Finn and Jeff Paul will also be live from various locations throughout the Golden State.

Voters are being asked two questions on the Newsom recall ballots. The first question is whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50 percent support removing Newsom, the second question offers a list of candidates running to replace the governor. If the governor is recalled, the candidate who wins the most votes on the second question – regardless of whether it’s a majority or just a small plurality – would succeed Newsom in leading California.

Republican Larry Elder, a conservative talk radio host and the polling and fundraising frontrunner among the 46 gubernatorial replacement candidates on the recall ballot, is seen as the biggest threat to Newsom.

Newsom and his allies have framed the recall drive against him as an effort by the far right, supporters of former President Donald Trump, national Republicans and conservative media to oust him. The political effort to save his job is called "Stop the Republican Recall."

