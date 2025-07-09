Far-left firebrand says she 'never had a concern' about Biden's mental state as House probe heats up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said she had zero concerns about former President Joe Biden's mental acuity while he was in the White House.

Crockett was the only other lawmaker besides House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., in the closed-door interview with former White House physician Kevin O'Connor on Wednesday morning.

She told reporters afterward that Biden's stutter was the reason for his frequent verbal gaffes and raised her own accusations about President Donald Trump's mental faculties.

"No, I had none," Crockett told reporters when asked whether she had any concerns about Biden's mental fitness while he was in office.

WHITE HOUSE WAIVES EXECUTIVE PRIVILEGES FOR BIDEN DOCTOR KEVIN O'CONNOR IN COVER-UP PROBE

She conceded she did not see Biden "every single day," but added, "I did have an opportunity to interact with the president. I never had a concern."

"Now, Joe Biden is, what, 80-some years old? I mean, the 80-some-year-old version of Joe Biden versus the 20-something year-old version of Joe Biden is a little different. And I'd imagine that I would be the same," Crockett said.

"But as it relates to his ability to understand where he is and what he's doing – he may get fumbled by words, but that's not anything new, and it's not anything that came with age. We know that this is someone that was born with a stutter that ultimately had to get over it."

Crockett said, "Some of the tools that he had been trained to use to get over that stutter" may have dulled with age but said his mind was still sharp on the issues, before she pivoted to Trump.

BIDEN AIDES PUSHES FOR EARLY DEBATE TO SHOW OFF BIDEN'S ‘STRENGTH’, EXPOSES TRUMP'S ‘WEAKNESS,' BOOK SAYS

"So yeah, he would maybe clobber over some words or something like that. But if you talk to him about foreign policy – one of the most vivid memories that I have was after that debate that did not go well, we saw him have this complete command of foreign policy, something that this president doesn't. And this president seemingly doesn't even know who our allies are," she argued.

"He seemingly is cozying up with our enemies. And ultimately, these are things that should concern the American people, because these are things that are dangerous."

Crockett surprised reporters when she appeared on Capitol Hill for O'Connor's deposition on Tuesday morning.

She said nothing to the press on her way in. After the interview, however, she accused House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., of mischaracterizing O'Connor's decision to plead the Fifth Amendment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is why it was important to make sure that a Democrat was in the room, because, unfortunately, sometimes people like to cherry-pick and make sure that they can give whatever fits their narrative," Crockett said.

Comer, for his part, criticized the doctor's decision.

His committee is investigating allegations of a cover-up of the former president's declining mental health by his then-top aides.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.