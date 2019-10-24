Radio host Tony Katz on Judge Judy's endorsement of Bloomberg, criticism of Dems' far-left positions

After TV personality Judge Judy slammed the Democratic Party for moving away from centrist candidates, Indiana radio host Tony Katz reacted on Thursday, saying that there's no 2020 Democrat to "coalesce around."

“ObamaCare used to be the most radical left position there was, and now ObamaCare is Amy Klobuchar talking about being a centrist-Midwestern pragmatist. ... It’s madness how they move the goalposts,” Katz told “Fox & Friends.”

JUDGE JUDY ENDORSES FAVORITE FOR PRESIDENT: 'I AM TAKING A PERSONAL AND A CAREER RISK'

The TV courtroom personality, whose full name is Judge Judy Sheindlin, wrote a piece for USA Today in which she endorsed former mayor of New York City Michael Bloomberg for president even though he's not currently running.

The op-ed is also the first time Judge Judy, 77, has publicly announced her political stance.

JUDGE JUDY MADE $147 MILLION IN 2018, AND ONLY SHOOTS SHOWS FOR TWO MONTHS

“In this campaign, candidates are fighting to out-left each other with pie-in-the-sky proposals for free money and free education. Everybody gets a thousand dollars, everybody gets free college tuition. Everybody gets, everybody gets, but where does all this getting come from?” she wrote.

Judge Judy's op-ed reflects the frustration and volatility of today's politics, where sometimes there seems to be no place for moderates.

“If Judge Judy got in the race, she’d be at 17 percent in Iowa today, based on that message,” Katz responded.

Katz said that the Democrats' move to the far left started with President Barack Obama and an education system that told people that they were being “oppressed” and what the “government should do for you as opposed to what government can’t do to you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Judge Judy called the 2020 campaign the most divisive in our country's history and feels Bloomberg is the "only person out there who seems to understand that screaming at one another gets us nowhere," Katz said.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has previously said that he does not intend to run for president. In March 2019, he wrote a column on Bloomberg.com stating he would not be entering the race.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.