Michael Goodwin: Michael Bloomberg, it's time for you to enter the 2020 presidential race

Like the swallows coming back to Capistrano, reports are surfacing that Michael Bloomberg is considering a White House run. Again.

The former New York mayor dipped his toes into the water in both 2012 and 2016, and backed off a 2020 race last March. Always for the same reason: He concluded he couldn’t win.

He was right and many actual candidates should follow Bloomberg’s example. The 12 Democrats on the debate stage last week proved that quantity does not guarantee quality.

Yet a new reality is prompting Bloomy’s second thoughts. It is the growing likelihood that Sen. Elizabeth Warren, an extreme leftist, will win the nomination and guide the party into the political wilderness.

