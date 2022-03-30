Sen. Tuberville calls for end to travel mask mandates: 'The left wants control'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the need to rescind the COVID-era mask mandate policy for federal travel. Tuberville emphasized the need for all Americans to exercise their freedoms and not be forced to wear a mask to travel in the United States. Alabama is among the 21 states suing over the federal mandate.

TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We're supposed to be a free country. We have rights here. We have rights to make decisions on our own and the people in this country should be able to make that decision. This has been two years, two years, and we've got to get over this. We got to understand that we want to protect everybody, protect each other, but we can't continue to live life like this. I mean, people are going to go absolutely crazy and bananas. I know in an airport wearing these things on planes, I fly all the time. I have to wear them. But I see Joe Biden on television. He doesn't wear his half of the time. So it's hypocrisy. The left wants control.