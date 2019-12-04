Tomi Lahren rips rich 'Hollyweird' liberals pushing socialism, as Mark Ruffalo backs Bernie Sanders

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

"Avengers: Endgame" star Mark Ruffalo officially threw his support behind Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for president, just days after the multi-millionaire Hollywood actor called for an "economic revolution."

"Why is it wealthy liberals are always so quick to suggest socialism after they’ve amassed a fortune for themselves via capitalism?" asked Tomi Lahren on her Fox Nation show "Final Thoughts" on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Ruffalo said in a video endorsing Sanders, "We need a movement leader. We need a movement organizer. We need a leader who’s actually one of us, and Bernie is one of us and he’s always been one of us.”

The endorsement followed Ruffalo's plea for an "economic revolution" in a tweet on Sunday, which linked to an article that critiqued "America’s present manic hyper-capitalism."

Lahren took issue with that.

"Once upon a time in Hollywood there lived an actor claiming to be worth an estimated $30 million," she said. "That actor makes millions of dollars off movies, the free market place, and capitalism. But in an ironic plot twist, that actor, like many of his Hollyweird liberal pals, asserts 'capitalism today is failing us, killing us, and robbing from our children’s future.'"

Ruffalo's tweet linked to a Nov. 21 op-ed from Time magazine titled “How America’s Elites Lost Their Grip,” in which writer Anand Giridharadas lays out the case that Americans are increasingly in support of gutting the country’s current capitalist system in favor of something else.

The opinion piece "essentially tells us capitalism is evil, billionaires are evil, Donald Trump is evil, and that the only real answer is a revolution of sorts," said Lahren.

However, she warned that Ruffalo failed to articulate what his "revolution" would mean for America.

"If it’s anything like Bernie Sanders’ revolution it means taking power and money from the individual and handing it over to the government to allocate and redistribute the way those 'elites' in government see fit. And yes," added Lahren, "Bernie believes he should be the head of government and has vowed to put other super bright bulbs in 'high-level positions' in his administration."

In November, Sanders repeated his pledge to entrust Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a vital role in any future Sanders administration, adding that she could even be tapped for a cabinet-level position.

"Pull back the curtain on the BS, the 'revolution' is that we all get poorer, together," argued Lahren. "The 'revolution' is that when socialism -- as history has taught those willing to learn it -- fails the next evolution of that revolution is communism!

"Mark Ruffalo, is that what you want?" she asked. "Or were you not aware that socialism and communism have failed the very people intended to benefit in every instance those systems have been implemented ever?

"Mark, that economic model you demonize that allows you to live in a mansion and make millions of dollars to read lines dressed as a big angry green man!" Lahren concluded. "They don’t have careers like yours in Venezuela, buddy! So unless your plan is to be a dictator, I’d stick to memorizing lines in costume in front of a green screen for your living right here in the capitalist nightmare you call home!"

