Tomi Lahren rips Fauci, tells him to ‘kick rocks’ for silence on Obama birthday while shaming conservatives

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren tore into Dr. Anthoy Fauci during Tuesday's episode of "Final Thoughts," after the White House chief health advisor criticized attendees of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally event in South Dakota while remaining silent on Barack Obama’s maskless birthday bash.

"Folks, it’s confirmed: COVID is the most sophisticated and selective virus of all time," Lahren cheekily quipped.

"Apparently, it isn’t dangerous at social justice riots, the open southern border, pride parades, fancy restaurants patronized by Democrat Governors, San Fransisco salons patronized by Democrat Congresswomen, music festivals in liberal cities run by Democrat mayors, wedding receptions attended by Democrat mayors, and, of course, COVID wouldn’t dare spread at the "scaled down" birthday bash of former President Barack Obama and friends," Lahren began.

FAUCI BERATES MASS OUTDOOR GATHERING IN SOUTH DAKOTA, BUT GIVES OBAMA'S BIRTHDAY BASH A PASS

On the flip side, Lahren noted that, according to Dr. Fauci and the Democratic Party, COVID-19 is apparently "debilitatingly dangerous" for conservatives - referencing churches, Trump rallies, in-person polling locations, and Republican-run states as just some of the examples cited by Democrats as potential super-spreader examples.

"Oh Tony Tony Tony, let me help you out. I’m gonna go ahead and speak for my home state of South Dakota and its 81st annual motorcycle rally when I say, we don’t need you and your flip-flopping condescending guidance anywhere near the Mount Rushmore State."

Lahren's comments come on the heels of Sunday’s "Meet the Press" with Chuck Todd, during which Fauci suggested that the South Dakota rally could be another "super-spreader" event.

"There comes a time when you're dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do," the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases urged.

"You’re going to get to do that in the future, but let's get this pandemic under control before we start acting like nothing is going on," Fauci continued. "I mean, something bad is going on."

Lahren lambasted Fauci’s comments during her monologue, asserting that the people of South Dakota don’t take "marching orders" from D.C. elitists who "cherry-pick and shame" certain events and activities while remaining silent on others.

The Fox Nation host concluded that the Delta variant needs to be taken seriously, but found Fauci’s message "counterproductive" when it is geared towards a "narrative," rather than science.

"And hey, Fauci, until you’re ready to issue some guidance on the thousands of COVID-positive illegals pouring across our border and into our interior, you can shush up, kick rocks and pound sand when it comes to the Sturgis rally!"

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.