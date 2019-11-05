'Bye Bye Beto': Tomi Lahren says country is 'safer' after Beto O'Rourke drops out

"Bee-too, Bet-oh, Bay-toe, real name Robert Francis O’Rourke, you can call him a lot of names but Mr. President is not one of them," Tomi Lahren said on Fox Nation's "No Interruption."

Discussing the latest on former Rep. Beto O'Rourke's recent decision to withdraw from the 2020 presidential race, Lahren said she felt "a little bit safer thanks to the good news."

BETO O'ROURKE DROPS OUT OF 2020 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

"Folks, the second amendment, the Constitution, and our great nation are a little bit safer this week thanks to this news." — Tomi Lahren, Fox Nation host

"Folks, the second amendment, the Constitution, and our great nation are a little bit safer this week thanks to this news. Yes, Robert Francis O’Rourke has dropped out of the presidential race. Now we know that great sense of relief Texans felt when they dodged that bullet in 2018," Lahren said.

On Friday, the Texas Democrat announced his official withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race, telling supporters “it is clear to me now that this campaign does not have the means to move forward successfully."

O'Rourke entered the race in March to great fanfare after nearly defeating Texas incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 midterms but struggled to gain traction in the massive Democratic primary field.

“My service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee,” O’Rourke wrote in a post on Medium. “Acknowledging this now is in the best interests of those in the campaign; it is in the best interests of this party as we seek to unify around a nominee, and it is in the best interests of the country.”

President Trump immediately took to Twitter following the announcement, writing, "Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was 'born for this.' I don’t think so!”

"Nope. I don’t think so either, Mr. President," Lahren agreed.

"What an absolute disaster. Now, if you’re a fully functioning and level-headed human being it’s plain to see why Beto Francis’ campaign failed," she continued.

"He doesn’t respect the Constitution, he apologizes for being white while trying to convince us he’s not, he thinks police going door to door to confiscate our firearms is both practical and constitutional, and he is altogether just a giant baffoon," said the unfiltered Fox Nation host.

Lahren said O'Rourke lost steam because the media stopped "doing his legwork" and "pushing his narrative."

"Beto was the golden boy...who said all the right things to the right people at the right time, until the media stopped pushing that narrative, that is.

"Then he was left to his own devices and uh…they didn’t work. Quite frankly I think Beto would be better off selling Fab Fit Fun boxes on Instagram or even on the next season of 'Dancing with the Stars'...somewhere he can make a mockery of himself without destroying our nation," Lahren said.

Lahren joked that she is disappointed by the news of O'Rourke's departure, and called for candidate Kamala Harris to follow suit.

"I am a little sad," admitted the Fox Nation host. "Now that Beto Francis is out of the race what will we do for entertainment?

"Oh wait," she continued, "we still have about a dozen other clowns left in the race to lose to Donald Trump. Now, if Kamala Harris would just drop out this week it would be like if Christmas...came early this year."

