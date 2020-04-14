Tomi Lahren: You can smoke crack in L.A. but don't you dare violate shelter-in-place

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren called out some in the state of California for appearing to discover a new found respect for law and order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Apparently, it took a global pandemic to spark an attitude of strict law enforcement in the otherwise felon friendly state of California," said Lahren in the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Final Thoughts" on Monday.

Santa Cruz police fined seven individuals $1,000 each on April 11 for allegedly violating the state's shelter-in-place order by traveling to Santa Cruz from the neighboring city of Fremont to apparently purchase alcohol.

"Let me be perfectly clear," continued Lahren, "I believe in following the laws. And I always stand behind law enforcement. But I wouldn't be an honest American if I didn't point out some glaring irregularities in the way certain laws and orders are enforced in places that are often otherwise pretty dang soft on crime."

"Since when has the state of California been that interested in enforcing the laws?" asked Lahren, pointing to measures like California's Proposition 47, which re-classified some crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies, if the defendants do not have any previous convictions for serious crimes.

"Thanks to the state's reclassification of crimes, if those seven guys would have instead robbed that convenience store and took $950 or less, it would have been deemed a misdemeanor that law enforcement likely wouldn't bat an eyelash at," said Lahren.

"Look around Los Angeles or San Francisco, you can pitch a tent, defecate or light a crack pipe just about anywhere with little to no consequence. But don't you dare leave your home for something deemed not essential," she said mockingly.

"Oh, and p.s., for those who are still unclear about this one, illegal immigration is also breaking the law. But that law has never been taken too seriously in the Golden State. Oh, and let's not forget the state's proud sanctuary status, which essentially shields and protects criminal aliens from federal law. Yes, criminal aliens get a pass, but if you violate a shelter-in-place order all hell breaks loose."

"I guess all I can say is I hope this wave of strict and stern law enforcement continues on after this pandemic has subsided because I'd sure hate to think the state is cracking down on shelter-in-place bandits more than it does crooks, criminals, cons and criminal illegal aliens. So let's enforce all the laws, shall we?" Lahren concluded.

