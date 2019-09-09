Tom Shillue tries to stump Dr. Oz and fails

Does Dr. Mehmet Oz know it all?

The famous doctor was put to the test on Fox Nation's latest episode of "The Quiz Show," when host Tom Shlliue explored his knowledge of off-the-wall trivia and pop culture topics.

Shillue asked a slew of questions focusing on "dreams in television and music" and Dr. Oz performed considerably well. Although the self-proclaimed "test-taking master" said he wasn't surprised.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE EPISODES OF THE QUIZ SHOW

"I'm used to taking tests," he said. "These are the kinds of tests you have to take to become a doctor-- I've been practicing all weekend long," joked Dr. Oz.

Dr Oz. answered most of the questions correctly, but failed on some of the questions relating to older films.

"I must've been studying for exams that week," said Dr. Oz.

Later in the segment, Dr. Oz shared his secret to properly answering the one question every doctor dreads: 'Is this going to hurt?'

"I usually say this isn't going to hurt and then when it hurts I say 'I meant me. It's not gonna hurt me,'" joked the doctor.

Dr. Oz also got candid about his mother's favorite musician Bobby Darin, after he revealed that his mother is battling with Alzheimer's disease.

"My mother would not have taken me back if I got that one wrong," said Dr. Oz.

To see the entire episode with Dr. Oz, join Fox Nation and watch the "The Quiz Show."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.