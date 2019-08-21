Wink Martindale offers Tom Shillue his game show secrets on Fox Nation's 'Quiz Show'

The tables were turned in Fox Nation's latest episode of "The Quiz Show," where legendary game show host Wink Martindale was put to the test on his knowledge of off-the-wall trivia and pop culture topics.

Host and self-proclaimed "quiz-master", Tom Shillue said he was "bouncing off the walls in anticipation" of meeting the game show legend, and Martindale cautioned him against unrealistic expectations.

Martindale also offered timeless advice from his six-decade career, and said the key to being a good host is being a "people person."

"Those few seconds that you have to interview a new contestant when they walk onto the stage for the first time, you have 30-40 seconds to meet them, know them, and if that comes off good that is gonna make them look better, me look better, and it's going to give us a better show," he said.

Shillue tested Martindale on subjects ranging from the royal family and game show hosts to famous movies and everything in between. "I hope you won't hold this against me-- the fact that I missed so many," said Martindale after he answered incorrectly.

"You know before you had me on the show I should have warned you and your producers that I did a fair job as a host, but as a contestant I suck," warned Martindale.

Martindale was just the latest in a long line of TV personalities who have taken the quiz. All the episodes of "The Quiz Show" are available on-demand on the Fox Nation app.

