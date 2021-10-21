Former Lincoln Project advisor roasted for claiming Republicans would end Senate filibuster to gain more power

Contributing writer for The Atlantic and former Lincoln Project advisor Tom Nichols was roasted by critics Wednesday for claiming that Republicans, given the opportunity, would immediately do away with the Senate filibuster rule if it meant them gaining more power.

"Anyone who’s ever been a Republican understands why [Michael Steele] is fulminating on ["Deadline: White House"] right now, because he’s telling the obvious truth: the Republicans would throw over the filibuster in a second if meant more power for them. The GOP counts on Dems being feckless." Nichols wrote on Twitter, referencing a Wednesday MSNBC appearance by former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele.

During the appearance, Steele argued that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "wouldn't take a second breath" on getting rid of the filibuster in order to implement the GOP agenda.

Debate over whether or not the filibuster should remain in place resurfaced following all Senate Republicans' voting Wednesday to block debate on a Democrat-backed federal voting overhaul. Some progressives were quick to criticize those against nixing the rule following the vote, with far-left "Squad" member Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., claiming Democrats in favor of maintaining it were "killing our democracy."

Critics took to social media to slam Nichols' argument, calling it "hilarious" and "nonsense," with some referring back to 2017 and 2018 when Republicans refused to get rid of the filibuster while facing calls from former President Donald Trump to do so.

Democrats got rid of the filibuster for executive judicial appointments in 2013, bringing the number of votes needed to confirm a judge to a simple majority.